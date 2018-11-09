WOOLSEY FIRE

Thousand Oaks family devastated after Woolsey Fire destruction: 'I just walked up and my house is gone'

EMBED </>More Videos

The Mussetter shared their heartbreak with ABC7 moments after they discovered the Woolsey Fire had claimed their home of 21 years. (abc7carlos/Twitter)

THOUSAND OAKS --
A Thousand Oaks family came back to check on the damage to their home of 21 years after the Woolsey Fire, only to find it totally destroyed.

"I just walked up and my house is gone," Michelle Mussetter said through tears. "It's shocking."

Mussetter added that she was glad no one was hurt.


ABC7's Carlos Granda said he couldn't imagine what the family is going through right now.

"I'm really heartbroken," Granda said. "It's really hard for me even to continue talking because I cannot imagine coming home and seeing everything you have gone like this."

PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn through Southern California
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherwildfireWoolsey FireThousand Oaks
WOOLSEY FIRE
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
Woolsey Fire: Reporter helps burned cat get emergency care
More Woolsey Fire
WEATHER
PHOTOS: Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire burn in Ventura County
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
PHOTOS: Camp Fire burns through Northern California
On Sandy anniversary, NJ offers new help to homeowners
More Weather
Top Stories
Father attempts to kill family in Bronx fire, FDNY says
MTA Chairman Joe Lhota resigns
LIVE: SoCal fires force evacuation of Malibu
VIDEO: Firenado whips around Camp Fire in California
Mailed pipe bomb suspect indicted on 30 counts
Trump limits asylum, says migrants must 'have merit'
Suspect randomly attacks man, woman in Midtown Manhattan
Woman, man found dead in Bushwick apartment
Show More
WTC climber under arrest again after alleged UWS climb
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
NJ teacher starts fund to give every student a gift
Pro-white supremacist flyers found in Bronx park
More News