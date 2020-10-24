weather

Zeta strengthens into hurricane, could bring heavy rain and a taste of winter to New York City area

Hurricane tracker: Updates from the National Hurricane Center
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tropical Storm Zeta strengthened into a hurricane Monday afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center said Zeta is currently headed toward the Gulf Coast.


The National Hurricane Center has issued a Hurricane Warning for parts of Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula, including Cancun, for Monday night into Tuesday.

Moisture from the hurricane may produce significant rain in the New York City area later in the week.

We have issued an AccuWeather Alert for Thursday when heavy rainfall could present a localized flooding threat.

Parts of the Tri-State area could see as much as three inches of rain.

The backside of the storm could be cold enough to bring some frozen precipation to parts of the area on Friday. We're keeping a close eye on that!



Zeta, the 27th named storm of the season, has maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

WATCH THIS: Why did it take a week to remove this fallen tree from a NYC home?

It's expected to start moving toward the northeastern Yucatan as a minimal hurricane during the day Monday, then hit Cancun Monday night as a strong Category 1 with winds of 85 mph or stronger.

It will then enter the Gulf of Mexico, putting Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi under threat of a landfalling of either a minimal hurricane or strong tropical storm on Wednesday.

And then the remnants of the storm are expected to move toward the northeast by Thursday and that could present that heavy rain threat.

Stay with AccuWeather and Eyewitness News for continuing updates.

