Labor Day weekend landfall likely for Hurricane Dorian

A Labor Day weekend landfall is expected with Category 1 Hurricane Dorian. Dorian's maximum sustained winds are near 80 mph as it passes Puerto Rico.As Dorian pulls away from the Caribbean, the storm moves into open waters moving northwest at about 15mph. It's expected to gain size and intensity in the open waters of the Atlantic. Also, the storm will move towards the US mainland and the East Coast of Florida.There is a shrinking possibility that Dorian would be pulled northward and remain off the coast.The variety of forecast scenarios is depicted in the National Hurricane Center's "spaghetti plot" which shows various computer models with variances that make the entire picture look like a plate of spaghetti.----------