LIVE | Lee Goldberg has a winter storm update

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A major nor'easter is expected to unload the biggest snowstorm in years across New York City and the Tri-State area starting on Wednesday and continuing into Thursday.

Snow will arrive Wednesday afternoon between 3-7pm. The brunt of the storm will take place Wednesday night with heavy snow and strong winds, especially to the north and west.

The snow will likely mix with or changing to rain in the city and points to the south and east. The snow will return for everyone as the storm pulls away on Thursday morning.

WINTER STORM WARNINGS: Check here for updates from the National Weather Service.

It will be a close call in New York City, where totals are forecast to climb to 6 to 12 inches. If snow changes over sooner, then totals will be closer to the lower end of the prediction. But if less mixing with rain occurs in the Big Apple, there's a shot at a foot. The City has not had a half-foot of snow since November 2018.

Snowfall totals of more than a foot are expected in some areas north and west of the New York City.

RELATED: Check here for school closings across the Tri-State area

As winds ramp up with heavy snow could create near-blizzard conditions at times for parts of the region late Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Two factors will keep snow totals down. First, the rain-snow line will hold down totals along eastern Long Island and coastal areas of New Jersey. The storm will also be a fast mover, which will also keep overall snow totals down. Even still, at the storm's peak, snow is expected to come down at a rate of 1 to 3 inches per hour.
But for many, this is going to be all-snow event. The farther north and west you go, expected snow totals will be much higher - as much as 18 inches or more!

RELATED: Check the 7-day forecast from AccuWeather

The storm is likely to cause major disruptions to travel and even travel shutdowns, as well as shipping delays, school closings and power outages from this blockbuster storm. Even where some students and people are working from home during the storm, power outages could throw a big wrench into that plan.

The NYC Department of Sanitation has already issued a 'Snow Alert' for Wednesday at 2 p.m. That means roadway dining will be suspended for the duration of the Snow Alert.

Some areas may not only pick up the heaviest snowfall in several years, but this snow could also rival December snowfall records.

The biggest pre-Christmas snowstorm dates back to December 11-12, 1960 when 15.2 inches fell in New York City and Newark recorded more than 20 inches.

More than 25 inches of snow fell on December 26-27, 1947 in New York City - the biggest ever during the year's final month. The blizzard of 2010 dumped most snow this century in December with 20 inches falling in New York City and more than 30 inches fell in parts of New Jersey.

The last time New York City saw more than a foot of snow was January 2016.

THE VAULT: March Blizzard of 1993
