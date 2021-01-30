Winter storm preps: NY readies plows, other snow removal equipment

Cuomo urged New Yorkers to closely monitor their local forecast and be prepared for potential power outages.
"I have directed state agencies to prepare all emergency response assets and they stand ready to assist any of our local partners who may need help in the coming days," Cuomo said. "We will also be closely watching the response of utility companies to ensure any power outages are addressed immediately."
RELATED: Winter Storm alerts issued by the National Weather Service
A release from the governor's office says the Department of Transportation has 1,625 full-size snowplows that it can deploy in addition to hundreds of other plows, loaders, snowblowers, and graders.
Road preparations were already underway on Long Island Saturday.
At a briefing outside a Department of Public Works salt garage in Hicksville, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran urged people to stay at home when the storm hits.
"This time it's really important since it's going on for so long, we're going to need to have our county guys and gals," Curran said. "We're asking you to stay off the roads as much as possible for our crews and for the other crews, but also for your own safety."
Curran said the county has 5,000 tons of salt and nearly 1,000 tons of sand at the ready.
RELATED: City urges New Yorkers to prepare for extreme cold
Stay with the AccuWeather team for updates on the forecast over the weekend.
ALSO READ | Snowy Owl in Central Park gives visitors once in a lifetime sight
MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES
Check AccuTrack Radar
School closings and delays
RELATED: "Rising Risk" docuseries explores how those rising sea levels will play out in the lower Manhattan of the late 21st century. Watch now on our CTV apps for Fire, Roku, Apple TV and Android TV
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.