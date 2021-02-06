Snow preparations begin in Tri-State area as winter storm looms

On Long Island, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran held a press conference Saturday at the Hicksville Department of Public Works to discuss their plans for the snow.
Curran says as each new report comes in, there's been a new accumulation of snow.
"Every time we get a new projection, we get more and more inches," she said. "So we are going to be watching that and tracking that very carefully."
Curran says she is expecting the storm system to be weaker than the one that was experienced last week.
"No strong winds, no flooding is projected," Curran said.
The quick-moving storm is supposed to start early Sunday morning, get heavy during the afternoon and then end by the evening.
Nassau County is stocked with 13,000 tons of road salt, according to Curran.
"We used 7,000 tons of road salt for the last storm," she said. "So it sounds like a lot, but you go through it pretty quickly."
Curran says was proud of the crews' performance during the last storm.
"I feel very confident they can handle anything," she said.
Responsible for 1,500 lane miles, Currans says they will be ready to roll with DPW trucks, 115 snow trucks, 30-plus pick-ups and payloaders and three brine trucks.
Vaccine appointments scheduled for Sunday in Nassau County have been postponed and rescheduled for Tuesday evening.
