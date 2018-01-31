SUPERMOON

NYC icons serve as stunning backdrop to super blue blood moon

EMBED </>More Videos

Timelapse video shows the super blue blood moon over New York City (Photo/Mike Waterhouse)

By Alex Meier
NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York City served as the perfect backdrop to the extremely rare super blue blood moon.

For the first time in 30 years, a blue moon synced up with a supermoon and total lunar eclipse. In other words, the moon was super big and super bright as the shadow of the earth eclipsed its surface.

Check out these stunning pictures of this astronomical anomaly next to some of the Big Apple's most iconic landmarks:

The Empire State Building:

Lady Liberty had a great view of the eclipse:

Staten Island Ferry riders were in for a treat!

One World Trade:

Almost hidden between buildings:

Shining over skyscrapers:

Simply stunning:

Did you take pictures of the super blue blood moon? Show them to us by tagging #abc7NY.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathermoonsupermoonskyscraperstatue of libertyscienceNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUPERMOON
Blue moon syncs up with supermoon for first time in 35 years
PHOTOS: Super blue blood moon stuns around the country
Pair of supermoons will kick off 2018
See the supermoon all over the world
More supermoon
WEATHER
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Dust devil sends chairs, small boat flying at seaside resort
Officials ID man struck, killed by lightning at Long Island park
Lightning strike causes damage to Nina Pineda's home
NJ Gov. Phil Murphy tours flood-ravaged senior community
More Weather
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
More News