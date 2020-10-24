Timeline: When will rain, snow from Zeta hit Tri-State area?

FRESH FUTURECAST

Timing today's clearing, tomorrow's heavy rain, and the changeover to snow N&W Friday morning. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/g2tcYG3mAf — Lee Goldberg (@LeeGoldbergABC7) October 28, 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Hurricane Zeta, a Category 2 storm, has crashed ashore in storm-weary Louisiana, dealing a new blow in busy Atlantic hurricane season.AccuWeather Meteorologist Lee Goldberg called the storm a "worst-case scenario" as it peaks in intensity while making landfall.As the rest of the Gulf Coast braces for Zeta's impact, the Tri-State is preparing for remnants of the storm to mix with a wintry air mass that has already dumped snow in other parts of the country.As those two systems merge, it will be a powerhouse of a storm along the East Coast. The Tri-State will see heavy rain Thursday ahead of the approach of the remnant low of Zeta, prompting an AccuWeather Alert for Thursday into Friday.Northern parts of New York and higher elevations may see several inches of accumulating snow depending on the track of the storm.Southern areas of the state and lower elevations will likely experience an inch or more of rain and mixed precipitation, while New York City and Long Island could see up to two inches of rain and wind gusts of 40 mph.The storm will be over parts of New Jersey by Thursday evening, but as it moves offshore, there is still more jet-stream energy and another coastal low that forms, so the rain will stick around.Also on Thursday, snow showers could pop up across New York in the Capital, Central New York, Mohawk Valley, North Country, and Western New York regions.Temperatures will range from the low-20s to the low-40s with winds out of the north at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph in the Capital and Mid-Hudson regions and 30 mph in New York City and Long Island regions.New rainfall amounts of a half to three quarters of an inch are possible throughout the state, with snow accumulations of less than a half-inch expected in the Capital, Central New York, Mohawk Valley, Southern Tier and Western New York regions.Then on Friday, there is a chance of snow showers in the Capital, Central New York, Finger Lakes, Mohawk Valley, North Country, Southern Tier, and Western New York regions, with amounts of up to a half-inch possible.This includes the suburbs of NYC which could also see snowflakes on Friday morning.Temperatures will range in the mid-30s to the low-50s, and winds will generally be out of the north at 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph in the Capital Region and 40 mph in the NYC and Long Island regions.There are no current watches or warnings issued for the weather event, but this could change as the system moves closer overnight.Gov. Andrew Cuomo is urging New Yorkers to use caution as the system could create hazardous travel conditions."New Yorkers are well accustomed to intense October storms and this one has the potential to deliver a mixed medley of cold rain, wind and snow across much of the state," Cuomo said. "Our state emergency response assets are prepared to assist our local partners if needed. I am asking all travelers to review seasonal safety tips and slow down on our roadways during this storm."The Department of Transportation is already prepared to respond if need be.For the Gulf Coast, the biggest threat of the fast-moving storm will be a storm surge up to 11 feet, especially in parts of Mississippi.By Wednesday afternoon, Zeta's top winds had risen to just shy of a major, Category 3 storm, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.The National Hurricane Center has issued a Hurricane Warning and a Storm Surge Warning for Mississippi and Alabama.A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Florida's panhandle and into the Carolinas.Zeta had top sustained winds of 110 as a Category 2 hurricane and was the 27th named storm of a historically busy Atlantic hurricane season - with over a month left before it ends.Stay with AccuWeather and Eyewitness News for continuing updates.