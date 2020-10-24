weather

Tropical Storm Zeta forms in the Caribbean, remnants could impact New York City area

Hurricane tracker: Updates from the National Hurricane Center
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tropical Storm Zeta formed over the northwestern Caribbean early Sunday morning.



Moisture from the tropical storm may produce significant rain in the New York City area later in the week.



Zeta, the 27th named storm of the season, is currently meandering over the Caribbean. The storm is located 295 miles southeast of Cozumel, Mexico.

Tropical storm watches and warnings have been issued for parts of Mexico and Cuba, as heavy rain and gusty winds are expected in the coming days.

Zeta is expected to continue to organize and move towards the Yucatan peninsula by late Monday into early Tuesday. When Zeta emerges into the Gulf of Mexico, there will be a brief window for strengthening and the current forecast has Zeta reaching hurricane strength by Tuesday.

The current forecast is showing Zeta likely reaching the Gulf Coast as a tropical storm by the middle of the week.

As the storm moves inland, it's expected to move into the mid-Atlantic and bring rain to the New York City area as early as Thursday.

Stay with AccuWeather and Eyewitness News for continuing updates.



For the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters predict 14 to 20 tropical storms, seven to 11 hurricanes, and four to six major hurricanes, according to AccuWeather.

