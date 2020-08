Isaias track: Tropical storm conditions near Florida

Now looking like much of the Tri-State area will receive 2"-4" of rain from "Isaias", beginning late Monday night and continuing through Tuesday night. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/GTcIjNeKxo — Jeff Smith (@JeffSmithABC7) August 2, 2020

EMBED >More News Videos As Hurricane Isaias swirls toward Florida, 400,000 people are without power in Puerto Rico.

EMBED >More News Videos Video shows powerful winds from Tropical Storm Isaias battering the island of Puerto Rico.

EMBED >More News Videos The love that one man has poured into his community is being redeposited to him and he said he is honored to have the teens help him out.

EMBED >More News Videos For the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters predict 14 to 20 tropical storms, seven to 11 hurricanes, and four to six major hurricanes, according to AccuWeather.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tropical Storm Isaias is bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the Bahamas and tropical storm conditions along the east coast of Florida. AccuWeather expects what's left of Isaias to bring heavy rain to the Tri-State on Tuesday.At 8:00 a.m., Isaias was 40 miles from east-southeast of West Palm Beach, FL and 155 miles south-southeast from Cape Canaveral, FL. Winds were still at 65 MPH.On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will move near or over the east coast of Florida today through late tonight.On Monday and Tuesday, the center of Isaias will move from offshore of the coast of Georgia into the southern mid-Atlantic states.In the Carolinas and the Mid-Atlantic, the main threat emerging will be flooding due both to very heavy rain as well as coastal flooding.The emerging primary threat from Isaias will be the rainfall forecast.Isaias is expected to impact the Tri-State area with heavy rain on Tuesday. AccuWeather says much of the region could get 2 to 4 inches of rain.Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and headed toward the Florida coast, where officials said they were closing beaches, parks and coronavirus testing sites. The hurricane is bearing down on places where the virus is surging, threatening to complicate efforts to contain it and piling another burden on communities already hard-hit by other storms and sickness. Florida authorities said they have prepared shelters, but didn't expect to have to evacuate people."The most important thing we want people to do now is remain vigilant," said Gov. Ron DeSantis.Authorities in North Carolina ordered the evacuation of Ocracoke Island, which was slammed by last year's Hurricane Dorian, starting Saturday evening.Meanwhile, officials in the Bahamas cleared people out of Abaco island who have been living in temporary structures since Dorian devastated the area, killing at least 70 people. Bahamian officials said they were concerned about a Category 1 storm hitting amid the coronavirus pandemic."The center of COVID-19 now is in Grand Bahama," the island's minister, Sen. Kwasi Thompson, told government-run ZNS Bahamas. "No one wanted to see a situation where we are now facing a hurricane."Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis relaxed a coronavirus lockdown as a result of the storm, but imposed a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew. He said supermarkets, pharmacies, gas stations and hardware stores would be open as long as weather permitted. The Bahamas has reported more than 570 confirmed COVID-19 cases and at least 14 deaths. It recently barred travelers from the U.S. following a surge in cases after it reopened to international tourism.Paula Miller, Mercy Corps director for the Bahamas, told The Associated Press that people on the island were still standing in line for gas on Saturday ahead of the storm. The area was still recovering from Dorian, complicating preparations for this one."People are doing the best they can to prepare, but a lot of businesses still have not fully repaired their roofs or their structures," she said. "Even a lower level storm could really set them back."The storm has already been destructive in the Caribbean: On Thursday, while still a tropical storm, Isaias uprooted trees, destroyed crops and caused widespread flooding and small landslides in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico. One man died in the Dominican Republic, where more than 5,000 people were evacuated, hundreds of homes were damaged or destroyed and more than 130 communities were cut off by floodwaters.In Puerto Rico, the National Guard rescued at least 35 people from floodwaters that swept away one woman who remained missing.As it moves now toward the southeast coast of Florida, a hurricane warning is in effect from Boca Raton to the Volusia-Flagler county line, which lies about 150 miles (240 kilometers) north. A hurricane watch was in effect from Hallendale Beach to south of Boca Raton.A hurricane warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the area, and a watch means they are possible.If you were wondering, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the proper pronunciation is ees-ah-EE-ahs.