Whipping winds halt traffic, bring down trees & scaffolding in Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Heavy rain and dangerous wind whipped through the Tri-State area on Monday afternoon, causing damage in its wake. Tornado Watch was issued for parts of New Jersey while strong winds flattened some scaffolding in the Bronx.The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in Co-Op City. No injuries were reported and the Department of Buildings was contacted.The whipping winds on the Verrazzano Bridge caused the upper and lower levels to close. Traffic was backed up as far as the eye could see.In New Jersey, powerful gusts toppled trees and utility crews were working to repair the damage. Flood warnings were also in place for several counties across central Jersey.Meanwhile, in Connecticut, there were reports of trees down, including a large tree on a home in Riverside.----------