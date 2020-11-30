Weather

Whipping winds halt traffic, bring down trees & scaffolding in Tri-State

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Heavy rain and dangerous wind whipped through the Tri-State area on Monday afternoon, causing damage in its wake.

A Tornado Watch was issued for parts of New Jersey while strong winds flattened some scaffolding in the Bronx.

The incident happened around 3:30 p.m. in Co-Op City. No injuries were reported and the Department of Buildings was contacted.

RELATED | Watches, warnings and advisories from the National Weather Service

The whipping winds on the Verrazzano Bridge caused the upper and lower levels to close. Traffic was backed up as far as the eye could see.



In New Jersey, powerful gusts toppled trees and utility crews were working to repair the damage. Flood warnings were also in place for several counties across central Jersey.

Meanwhile, in Connecticut, there were reports of trees down, including a large tree on a home in Riverside.



ALSO READ | Video shows bridge made for wildlife in use by coyotes, bears and mountain lions
EMBED More News Videos

Southern California officials have announced plans for a highway overpass for wildlife, saying that they aim to break ground in 2021. ABC7 has obtained some preview footage of what it might look like from Utah's equivalent "Critter Bridge."



----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Sign up for free newsletters
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernew york citynew jerseyconnecticutstormstorm damage
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Tornado watch for parts of NJ
Bus carrying several children strikes pole; minor injuries reported
Cuomo unveils 5 strategies as COVID hospitalizations climb
Nurses at NY hospital set to go on strike as COVID cases spike
NJ increases restrictions on outdoor gatherings, youth sports
Do you need a ticket to see the Rockefeller Christmas tree this year?
COVID Live Updates: US braces for post-Thanksgiving surge
Show More
Fears of COVID forces Coney Island annual tradition to be canceled
Passenger ejected when speeding car runs red light
Beware of these popular game console scams
NYC to reopen schools with new COVID testing plan
Man uses lottery winnings to feed families on Thanksgiving
More TOP STORIES News