Zeta could bring rain, snow to New York City area this week

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7368942" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lee Goldberg has more on how Hurricane Zeta could bring a taste of winter to the area.

210 PM CDT Update: Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that #Zeta is now a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of around 80 mph. More information at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/wAESCd9FP5 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 26, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7244722" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New video shows a puppy born with rare green fur in Sardinia, Italy.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6191161" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> For the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters predict 14 to 20 tropical storms, seven to 11 hurricanes, and four to six major hurricanes, according to AccuWeather.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As the Gulf Coast braces for Zeta's impact, the Tri-State is preparing for the storm to mix with a wintry air mass that has already dumped snow in other parts of the country.As those two systems merge, it will be a powerhouse of a storm along the East Coast.The Tri-State will see heavy rain Thursday ahead of the approach of the remnant low of Zeta which will arrive later Thursday night and into Friday morning.Expect 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, and in terms of snowfall, there won't be a lot, but don't be surprised by snowflakes in the air.There could be some light accumulation in the hills of northwest New Jersey and parts of the mid-Hudson Valley.The areas that will receive several inches of snowfall is more to the north, but an AccuWeather Alert remains in place Thursday into Friday.Zeta returned to tropical storm status early Tuesday but was expected to re-strengthen and become a hurricane again.The storm, with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, is now in the Gulf of Mexico and is moving quickly.The National Hurricane Center has issued a Hurricane Warning for eastern Louisiana and into Mississippi, including New Orleans and Biloxi, for Wednesday.A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Alabama and Florida's panhandle.As of Tuesday morning, it appears landfall will happen just south of New Orleans sometime Wednesday evening.Zeta, the 27th named storm of the season, weakened significantly as it moved over the Yucatan peninsula overnight.It has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph and has entered the Gulf of Mexico.It is expected to strengthen to a strong Category 1 hurricane by Wednesday morning, with winds near 85 mph.As it enters the Gulf of Mexico, Zeta puts Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi under the threat of landfall as either a minimal hurricane or strong tropical storm.And then the remnants of the storm are expected to move toward the northeast by Thursday and that could present that heavy rain threat.Stay with AccuWeather and Eyewitness News for continuing updates.