Zeta, back to tropical storm, expected to re-strengthen; could bring taste of winter to New York City area

210 PM CDT Update: Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that #Zeta is now a hurricane with maximum sustained winds of around 80 mph. More information at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/wAESCd9FP5 — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 26, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7368942" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lee Goldberg has more on how Hurricane Zeta could bring a taste of winter to the area.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=7244722" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New video shows a puppy born with rare green fur in Sardinia, Italy.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6191161" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> For the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters predict 14 to 20 tropical storms, seven to 11 hurricanes, and four to six major hurricanes, according to AccuWeather.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Zeta returned to tropical storm status overnight but is expected to strengthen to hurricane strength again later Tuesday.The National Hurricane Center has issued a Hurricane Warning for eastern Louisiana and into Mississippi, including New Orleans and Biloxi, for Wednesday.A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Alabama and Florida's panhandle.As of Tuesday morning, it appears landfall will happen just south of New Orleans sometime Wednesday evening.Moisture from the hurricane may produce significant rain in the New York City area later in the week.We have issued an AccuWeather Alert for Thursday when heavy rainfall could present a localized flooding threat.Parts of the Tri-State area could see as much as three inches of rain.The backside of the storm could be cold enough to bring some frozen precipitation to parts of the area on Friday. We're keeping a close eye on that.Zeta, the 27th named storm of the season, has maximum sustained winds of 70 mph as of Tuesday morning.It will enter the Gulf of Mexico, putting Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi under threat of a landfalling of either a minimal hurricane or strong tropical storm on Wednesday.And then the remnants of the storm are expected to move toward the northeast by Thursday and that could present that heavy rain threat.Stay with AccuWeather and Eyewitness News for continuing updates.