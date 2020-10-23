FDNY rescues woman's wedding rings from Hell's Kitchen grate

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- There were tears of joy after the FDNY retrieved a woman's engagement ring and wedding band.Both had fallen down a grate on 9th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen.A team of no less than seven fished them out with tape on the end of a string.It's no coincidence Eyewitness News was there.In her moment of panic Sue Durham reached out to us."I said, 'Let me call Channel 7,' and they said, 'The fire department.' And thank God I got my rings back. I got my ring back," Durham said. "You guys are going to get the biggest gift basket I can get."So how did she lose the rings?Durham had the rings in her bag and they fell out when she reached for her MetroCard.----------