FDNY rescues woman's wedding rings from Hell's Kitchen grate

By Eyewitness News
HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- There were tears of joy after the FDNY retrieved a woman's engagement ring and wedding band.

Both had fallen down a grate on 9th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen.

A team of no less than seven fished them out with tape on the end of a string.

It's no coincidence Eyewitness News was there.

In her moment of panic Sue Durham reached out to us.

"I said, 'Let me call Channel 7,' and they said, 'The fire department.' And thank God I got my rings back. I got my ring back," Durham said. "You guys are going to get the biggest gift basket I can get."

So how did she lose the rings?

Durham had the rings in her bag and they fell out when she reached for her MetroCard.

