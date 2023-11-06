Outpouring of grief at West Islip High School after 2 brothers killed in house fire

WEST ISLIP, Long Island (WABC) -- There was an outpouring of grief at a school on Long Island for two brothers killed in a house fire that happened over the weekend.

Grief counsellors were made available at West Islip High School on Monday.

It was an incredibly tough day for the boys' many friends, but students also say the brothers left them with a lot to be grateful for.

In a massive show of the love from the community, the fence in front of the family's burned-out home was covered in flowers, candles and balloons.

Wreaths and bows adorned the high school both boys attended, inside and out. Students and staff paid their respects all day.

"We all wore blue and gold, and there was a memorial in his football locker with flowers and post-it notes written to him," said Daniel Kossman, friend of Kyle Dilegame. "Just showing all the love and support we had for him."

The fire tore through the family's home on Udall Road around 6 a.m. Saturday.

Flames already engulfed the first and second floors when firefighters arrived.

Kyle Dilegame, 16, who was on the football team at West Islip High School, and his big brother, 24-year-old Matthew Kreamer, were both killed in the fire. Their parents were hospitalized.

By phone, Kreamer's girlfriend, still overcome by grief, told Eyewitness News about the smartest, kindest person she says she's ever met.

"He was the most -- the most thoughtful, generous, wonderful soul," Tammy Johnson said. "This world is missing such a beautiful person. I'm at a loss, just at a loss without him."

----------

* More Long Island news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

* Follow us on YouTube

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.