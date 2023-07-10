West Point suffers devastating flooding due to storms in Orange County

WEST POINT, Orange County (WABC) -- West Point in Orange County suffered devastating flooding during Sunday's storms.

They, along with the surrounding communities, experienced flash flooding described as, "the likes of which have not been seen in recent history," the military academy said in a statement.

The rugby fields led West Point to cancel the Boys Summer Rugby Camp as the fields were completely flooded and damaged.

The deluge began as military cadets attending various summer training sessions at West Point had been set to check in.

"I don't think we were overly concerned, and we didn't realize the gravity of the situation for a couple of hours," Vertuli said.

Vertuli dropped her son Evan around 1 p.m., and as she was leaving their Airbnb, she ran into a downed tree and power line.

"We loaded up and tried but there was a tree and power line down," she said. "And the bridge, the bridge was completely underwater already. At that point we realized we couldn't go anywhere."

Superintendent Lt. Gen. Steven W. Gilland released a statement that said in part,

"Our U.S. Army Garrison West Point team is working around the clock to restore capabilities that have been lost or reduced. They will be determining the scope of damage over the next few days. Our Army senior leaders are fully aware of our situation, as are the leaders of U.S. Army Installation Management Command and the Corps of Engineers. Balfour Beatty is steadfastly supporting as they respond to numerous requests for assistance and prioritize their efforts."

They went on to say that the new cadets, cadets, cadre, and Task Force Fury from the 82nd Airborne Division are safe. Training was expected to be adjusted and said flexibility is key.

In the end, Lt. Gilland said, "We have a great community that supports one another, and this is one of those events that will bring us together and make us stronger."

