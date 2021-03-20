'Wheel of Fortune' grand prize winner donates all $145,000 to charity

LOS ANGELES -- If you want to spell the word "generous" on "Wheel of Fortune," you can either buy three vowels -- or be Thursday night's grand prize champion Scott Kolbrenner.The California resident said he plans to donate all the money to charity after winning $145,000, including the $100,000 grand prize, on the popular game show.His big moment came when he solved the grand prize puzzle with the clue, "What are you wearing?" (Answer: "Flowing white gown.")The married father of two and life-long "Wheel" viewer said he is splitting his winnings between two charities, Uplift Family Services and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank."It's been a dark time. When I went on the show, I was doing it for the fun of it, and I said to my wife, 'If I do OK here, anything that I get, let's give it to charity. We're very fortunate. Let's see if we can support some others who aren't as fortunate as we are," Kolbrenner told Michael Strahan on "Good Morning America" Friday.Kolbrenner said besides everyone on the game show set that day, his wife was the only person who knew about his winnings, so it came as a huge suprise to his children and loved ones."It was complete and utter shock for everybody in our lives, and they were elated about it," he said.