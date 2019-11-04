Dermot Shea named next NYC Police Commissioner as James O'Neill resigns

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted the announcement Monday afternoon ahead of a formal press conference.
Born and raised in Sunnyside, Dermot Shea is a New Yorker through and through. A 28-year veteran, he knows what it's like to walk a beat and lead a precinct. He helped build the strategies that have driven crime to record lows. He’s a proven change agent.— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 4, 2019
De Blasio called Shea a "proven change agent" who has worked to build trust between police and communities and is "uniquely qualified" to serve as the city's next police commissioner.
Shea succeeded Robert Boyce in 2018. Before taking his current job, he served as the department's senior crime control strategist, becoming publicly known as the department's "numbers guy" who breaks down crime statistics at news conferences.
Shea joined the NYPD in 1991. He rose through the ranks working in narcotics, investigations and plainclothes units in Manhattan, Queens and the Bronx. He commanded the 44th and 50th Precincts in the Bronx
He grew up in Sunnyside, Queens, and was one of five kids in an Irish-American family.
His brother, James Shea, retired from the NYPD as a deputy chief. But he didn't go very far -- just across the Hudson River where he serves as Jersey City Public Safety Director.
