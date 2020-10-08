vote 2020

Post-debate poll: Who won the debate, Mike Pence or Kamala Harris?

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The only vice presidential debate of the 2020 election took place on Wednesday night as Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris faced off in Salt Lake City.

The debate hit on a number of topics important to voters such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the economy, the environment, the Supreme Court, racial injustice and the integrity of the election.

So who won the election?

That question may not be fully answered until Election Day on Nov. 3, but we are asking you what you thought about the performance.



Let us know how you feel in our post-debate poll below:



See moments from each of the candidates below:

In her opening remarks during Wednesday's vice presidential debate, Kamala Harris discussed the Trump Administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic.


In the first and only vice presidential debate, Mike Pence took the stage and defended the administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic.



