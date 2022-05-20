2 window washers rescued from scaffolding 42 stories up on Midtown high rise

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN (WABC) -- The two window washers got stuck 42 stories up in the air on a Midtown high rise Friday morning.

It happened just after 8 a.m. at 712 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

The employees' scaffolding suddenly stopped moving and got stuck.



FDNY Battalion Chief Robert Meuser said that "a very simple mechanical issue" caused the problem with the scaffolding.

Firefighters had to cut the glass window of the building to pull the two workers to safety inside the building.

Lt. John McCann said the two "were probably the calmest people on the scene."

"It was a smooth operation, members worked efficiently," he added.

"They were giving us the thumbs up the whole time, we had radio communications and they were actually not nervous at all. They were able to walk through the troubleshooting, do most of the troubleshooting items themselves," McCann said.
Aiding in the ease of the rescue was the beautiful weather in New York City Friday.



"With a beautiful day like this, we were able to get a very good size up from the ground. We had a chief on the ground, I believe we have some drone footage, so life was pretty good for us," McCann said.

The two workers were able to be treated at the scene and were not injured.

