Flooding from winter storm overwhelms several NY shore communities

Police are being called in to help residents stuck in flooding in Howard Beach.

NYPD has called a Level 3 mobilization in Howard Beach, Queens, to help residents and assist in traffic conditions. Ken Rosato has breaking details.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Flooding from the winter storm has prompted urgent calls for assistance in several New York coastal communities.

The NYPD has called a Level 3 mobilization in Howard Beach, Queens, to help residents and assist in traffic conditions.

Numerous streets there, in the Rockaways and other parts of South Queens have been inundated by tidal flooding exacerbated by the winter storm.

Video showed the impact of rising tides from Jamaica Bay, which left multiple vehicles under water.

Beach Channel Drive is closed from beach 116th street to beach 124th street.

And in Freeport, Nassau County, dramatic video showed South Long Beach Avenue completely impassable.

Cars there are underwater as well.

This breaking story will be updated.

