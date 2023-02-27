Winter Storm Live Update: How the Tri-State is preparing

Michelle Charlesworth was at a hardware store in West Milford, where snow-clearing supplies were ready and waiting.

Some parts of the Tri-State could see a half-foot or more of snow

NEW YORK (WABC) -- While not expecting a blockbuster storm by regional standards, parts of New York, New Jersey. and Connecticut will see some snow Monday night into Tuesday.

The Tri-State is getting ready for the winter storm. Eyewitness News will provide updates here as we get them.

WINTER STORM RESOURCES

NEW YORK CITY PREPS

Alternate Side Parking regulations will be suspended on Tuesday, February 28. Parking meters will remain in effect.

Open Restaurants roadway dining may operate as normal during this snow event if the business owner deems it is safe to do so.

The New York City Department of Sanitation says the full fleet of over 700 salt spreaders will be positioned and ready to operate starting Monday afternoon. Crews have been placing pretreatment on roadways. Additionally, the Department's collection trucks will be turned into snow plows, ready to plow once two inches of snow has fallen. The Department has more than 2,000 plowable vehicles. The Department is fully stocked with over 700 million pounds of salt.

BRIDGEPORT, CT DECLARES SNOW EMERGENCY

Bridgepost, which is expecting up to a half-foot of snow, declared a snow emergency during the storm, which means residents must move their cars off posted snow emergency streets and heed alternate side of street parking on all other streets. Snow emergency streets are marked with white signs with red lettering. A list of snow streets can be found on the City's website by clicking here or the full link: http://www.bridgeportct.gov/content/341307/341423/342861/342870.aspx.

MORE ACCUWEATHER RESOURCES

