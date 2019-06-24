Bodies of 3 children, young woman found near Texas-Mexico border

BREAKING NEWS: Deputies are on scene by the river SE of the Anzalduas Park in Las Paloma Wildlife Management Area where Border Patrol agents located 4 deceased bodies. Bodies appear to be 2 infants, a toddler and 20yoa female. Deputies are awaiting FBI agents who will be leading. pic.twitter.com/2qPCYDjZBu — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) June 24, 2019

HIDALGO COUNTY, Tex. -- Authorities say three children and a young woman were found dead near the Texas-Mexico border Sunday.They appear to be a toddler, two babies and a woman in her 20's, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff, J.E. Guerra.All four were found in Las Paloma Wildlife Management Area in the southeast corner of the state, the sheriff said in a tweet.Officials believe the four may have died from dehydration and heat exposure, the New York Times reports.No word on their identities or their country of origin.Sheriff Guerra says the FBI will be leading the investigation.