Bodies of 3 children, young woman found near Texas-Mexico border

HIDALGO COUNTY, Tex. -- Authorities say three children and a young woman were found dead near the Texas-Mexico border Sunday.

They appear to be a toddler, two babies and a woman in her 20's, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff, J.E. Guerra.

All four were found in Las Paloma Wildlife Management Area in the southeast corner of the state, the sheriff said in a tweet.

Officials believe the four may have died from dehydration and heat exposure, the New York Times reports.

No word on their identities or their country of origin.

Sheriff Guerra says the FBI will be leading the investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fbiu.s. & worldinvestigationbody founddeath investigation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grandmother: 11-year-old shot in NYC can't feel his legs
Rutgers-Newark chancellor apologizes over video of her yelling at police
U.S. Navy sailor from NJ dies in Afghanistan
Female bike messenger fatally struck by delivery truck in NYC
Straight zeroes pay $7.8M to winners in lottery draw
Air Canada passenger wakes up alone in parked plane
Man found fatally shot in the head in Connecticut driveway
Show More
Toys 'R' Us making comeback with plans for 2 US stores in 2019
Fishermen reel in large shark off beach in New Jersey
3 people believed to be innocent bystanders shot in the Bronx
Cat gets stuck in washing machine for 35-minute cycle
EXCLUSIVE: NYPD gives unprecedented access to World Pride safety plans
More TOP STORIES News