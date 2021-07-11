70-year-old woman randomly attacked, struck in head in Manhattan

EMBED <>More Videos

Eyewitness News Weekend Update

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who attacked a 70-year-old woman in the head in the East Village on Friday morning.

The incident was reported in front of 310 East 14th Street just after 10:30 a.m.

The woman was on her way to a doctor's appointment.

Authorities say the suspect hit the victim with an unknown object, causing her to fall to the ground.



The woman was taken to the hospital for an abrasion to her wrist and elbow. She also may have fractured her hip.

Officials believe the attack was unprovoked and random.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | Missing New Jersey mother found dead in Tennessee, family says
EMBED More News Videos

The family of Yasemin Uyar says her body was found in Tennessee, days after she and her son went missing.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
east villagemanhattannew york cityattackelder abusewoman attackedwoman assaultedcrime stoppers
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sinkhole collapses under NYC street, 2 cars stuck
AccuWeather: Spotty storms ahead of Flash Flood Watch
Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
9-year-old boy killed in early morning fire in Queens
Family: Missing New Jersey mother found dead in Tennessee
How to watch Euro 2020 and everything you need to know
Woman reunited with lost dog while looking to adopt new pet
Show More
NYPD searching for suspect in home break-in robbery, assault
Death toll rises to 90 in condo collapse as Israeli search team leaves
NBA Finals game 3: Bucks, down 2-0, look for life at home
Videos of flooded subway stations spark infrastructure concerns
4 arrested after rifles found in Denver hotel rooms | LIVE UPDATE
More TOP STORIES News