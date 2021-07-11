70-year-old woman randomly attacked, struck in head in Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10878830" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The family of Yasemin Uyar says her body was found in Tennessee, days after she and her son went missing.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man who attacked a 70-year-old woman in the head in the East Village on Friday morning.The incident was reported in front of 310 East 14th Street just after 10:30 a.m.The woman was on her way to a doctor's appointment.Authorities say the suspect hit the victim with an unknown object, causing her to fall to the ground.The woman was taken to the hospital for an abrasion to her wrist and elbow. She also may have fractured her hip.Officials believe the attack was unprovoked and random.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------