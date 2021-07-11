70-year-old woman randomly attacked, struck in head in Manhattan

The incident was reported in front of 310 East 14th Street just after 10:30 a.m.
The woman was on her way to a doctor's appointment.
Authorities say the suspect hit the victim with an unknown object, causing her to fall to the ground.
The woman was taken to the hospital for an abrasion to her wrist and elbow. She also may have fractured her hip.
Officials believe the attack was unprovoked and random.
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
