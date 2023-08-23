  • Watch Now
56-year-old woman found dead in apartment entryway: police

Eyewitness News
Wednesday, August 23, 2023 2:12AM
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 56-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment entryway in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was found with a pool of blood around her, according to police.

Police responded to a 911 call in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 3:15 p.m.

EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The woman's cause of death is still being determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

