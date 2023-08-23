56-year-old woman found dead in apartment entryway: police

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 56-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment entryway in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was found with a pool of blood around her, according to police.

Police responded to a 911 call in Bedford-Stuyvesant around 3:15 p.m.

EMS pronounced the woman dead at the scene.

The woman's cause of death is still being determined by the Medical Examiner's Office.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ALSO READ | Driver strikes crowd of people in Midtown; 7 pedestrians injured

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.