Suspect who fatally struck 86-year-old woman in August surrenders to police

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 3:06PM
WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) -- The suspect who fatally struck an 86-year-old woman pushing a cart in Williamsburg in August surrendered to police Tuesday morning.

He was expected to be charged with manslaughter for running a red light before the crash on Aug. 21.

Authorities say he then left the scene, forcing detectives to track him down.

The family of the victim, 86-year-old Agutina Muniz, will be there when the suspect is walked.

The victim had no identification on her at the time she was fatally struck, which was just the start of the family's nightmare.

The family, who has members in law enforcement, is hoping for some closure with Tuesday morning's arrest.

