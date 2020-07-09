New video of sex assault suspect in Washington Heights

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police released new surveillance video of a suspect wanted in connection with the sexual assault and robbery of a woman last month in Washington Heights.

The incident took place on June 4th in Highbridge Park playground around 3:15 p.m..

A 28-year-old woman was walking in the park when the suspect dragged her into some bushes, choked her unconscious, and stole her jewelry.

He then forced the victim to perform a sex act before taking off.

The victim was treated at a nearby hospital and released.

If you recognize the suspect, call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

