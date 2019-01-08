Woman in critical condition after being hit over the head with axe in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

N.J. Burkett has the latest on a woman injured in an axe attack in Brooklyn.

Eyewitness News
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A woman was critically injured when police say one of her sons hit her over the head with an axe in Brooklyn Monday.

The 52-year-old woman was taken to Coney Island Hospital in critical but stable condition following the incident.

The woman lives with her two adult sons in an apartment at O'Dwyer Gardens, a public housing complex on West 33rd Street in Coney Island.

She was struck in the head several times, according to investigators.

Authorities say the eldest son called police to report the attack as the other son ran from the apartment. 32-year-old Daniel Jusufov is now charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.

The motive for the attack was not immediately clear. Police sealed off the building's fifth-floor hallway outside the apartment.

The victim was later transferred to the trauma team at NYU-Lutheran Medical Center.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman attackedConey IslandBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mayor de Blasio announces health care for all NYC residents
Prowler spent three hours licking doorbell at home
Man in crash talks about firefighter's fatal during his rescue
AccuWeather: Watching potential weekend system
Woman struck, killed in Bronx by hit-and-run driver
Elderly man robbed at gunpoint for just $18 in Bronx
NYPD searching Berks Co. landfill in homicide investigation
Man attacks, injures 20 children with a hammer
Show More
Trump to address nation amid government shutdown
Fellow FDNY firefighters salute Steven Pollard's body
Investigation after firefighter falls through gap on Brooklyn roadway
Ex-NY Senate leader and son report to prison
Man stabbed by subway panhandler in Bronx station
More News