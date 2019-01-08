A woman was critically injured when police say one of her sons hit her over the head with an axe in Brooklyn Monday.The 52-year-old woman was taken to Coney Island Hospital in critical but stable condition following the incident.The woman lives with her two adult sons in an apartment at O'Dwyer Gardens, a public housing complex on West 33rd Street in Coney Island.She was struck in the head several times, according to investigators.Authorities say the eldest son called police to report the attack as the other son ran from the apartment. 32-year-old Daniel Jusufov is now charged with attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon.The motive for the attack was not immediately clear. Police sealed off the building's fifth-floor hallway outside the apartment.The victim was later transferred to the trauma team at NYU-Lutheran Medical Center.----------