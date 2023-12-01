John Del Giorno reports from NewsCopter 7 over a house fire in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

1 resident unaccounted for in Woodbridge house fire

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Crews battled a house fire in Woodbridge, New Jersey early Friday morning.

Flames could be seen shooting through the roof of the home on Greenbrook Avenue in the Keasby section.

Firefighters were first called to the scene around 3 a.m.

One firefighter and one police officer were being evaluated for injuries.

One resident remains unaccounted for.

Firefighters remained on the scene hours later.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

