Ceremonies set to honor six victims in 1993 World Trade Center bombing on 30th anniversary

The six victims will be remembered with a ceremony at the North Pool of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum at 12 p.m. Anthony Carlo reports.

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Sunday marks the 23rd anniversary of the 1993 terrorist attack on the World Trade Center.

The six victims will be remembered with a ceremony at the North Pool of the 9/11 Memorial and Museum at 12 p.m.

In the attack, more than 1,000 were injured.

William Macko was a mechanical supervisor for the Port Authority for the World Trade Center. He was one of the six who died when terrorists detonated approximately 1,200 pounds of explosives in a rental van in the underground parking garage at the World Trade Center.

This was the first of two infamous attacks on the Twin Towers. Michael Macko, William's son, told Eyewitness News he is dedicated to making sure his father's legacy and the memory of the six others killed, lives on.

"I've always felt it was my job, as you know, as his son to make sure my dad was remembered and make sure, you know, after 9/11, the 93 memorial was destroyed, to make sure that my dad was included when they were telling the story of the World Trade Center," Michael said.

There are a series of events planned to remember those victims. A mass will be held by the port authority at St. Peter's Roman Catholic church at 2 p.m. to remember the victims, one of whom was pregnant.

The Port Authority and the National September 11 Memorial and Museum service will hold a commemoration service on Sunday at noon at the 9/11 Memorial Plaza.

