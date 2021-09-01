Two-thirds of FDNY, EMTs who responded to WTC on 9/11 have long-term illness, report finds

Nearly 16,000 FDNY members were exposed to dust, particulates, noxious gases, chemicals, and fibers while working for more than 10 months in the rescue and recovery effort.
More than 11,300 of them have been diagnosed and certified with at least one WTC-covered condition for physical or mental health, from asthma and reflux to PTSD and cancer, the report from the FDNY World Trade Center Health Program said.
"This intense environmental exposure is directly related to many of the symptoms and illnesses," the report said.
The most common ailment is gastroesophageal reflux disease, followed by lower respiratory diseases and upper respiratory diseases, affecting more than 40% of WTC-exposed firefighters and more than 19% of WTC-exposed EMS providers.
Officials say 3,097 members had at least one cancer certification, and some were diagnosed with more than one cancer.
"And while cancers continue to take a toll on our members, 83% of those diagnosed 5-10 years ago are alive today, a testament to the benefits of early detection and treatment," the report said.
The toll on the FDNY was 343 firefighters who were killed on 9/11. In the 20 years since, 254 FDNY members have died of 9/11-related illnesses.
You can read the full report HERE.
