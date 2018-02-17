Oops! These suspected would-be robbers hilariously botched a heist after one crook accidentally knocked out the other.The pair attempted to use bricks to break the window of a building in Shanghai, China, February 14, as seen in video from the Shanghai Public Security Bureau on Weibo.Instead, one accidentally hit his partner in the head with a brick, knocking him to the ground.The brick-thrower can be seen dragging his partner away.----------