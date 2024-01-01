Wrong-way crash in Midtown Manhattan injures 9, including 3 police officers

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- Nine people were injured, including three police officers, when a driver tried to flee a dispute in Midtown Manhattan.

That person drove the wrong way on an avenue and then plowed into a food truck and pedestrians on the sidewalk at 34th Street.

It all happened just after 1:30 a.m. on New Year's Day.

It's believed the driver initially went the wrong way on Seventh Avenue before turning westbound onto West 34th Street.

It then crashed into another black car. Video showed the front passenger window smashed.

The injured people, including the officers, are all said to be in stable condition.

Authorities say the 44-year-old driver of the Mercedes is in the hospital and charges are pending.

34th Street between 9th and 8th Avenues remains closed. That closure backed up traffic as revelers were still out and wrapping up their New Year's Eve festivities.

