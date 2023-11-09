Wu-Tang Clan to light up Empire State Building in honor of the 30th anniversary of debut album

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Several members of the Wu-Tang Clan will take part in a ceremonial lighting at the Empire State Building on Thursday afternoon.

The lighting is to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the release of their debut album.

The local group took over the hip-hop world in the early 90's.

They have since released seven gold and platinum albums and sold more than 40 million albums worldwide.

Eyewitness News Anchor Shirleen Allicot got to talk to Method Man to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop.

He actually asked her for a photo and about her daughter Shayla, because he's a big fan of Eyewitness News!

I think it kind of started for me with Storm Field, did I get that right? Storm Field, I was just so intrigued by his name and that he was the weather guy. It was like, that can't be real! That has to be a made-up name, but with that being said, ABC News, the news van to, there's that news van again and Eyewitness from the commercial and just seeing the news vans in the hood, you knew that it was Channel 7!" he said.

For those wondering, "Storm" is indeed a nickname! Storm Field's real name is Elliott David Field.

Roger Gimsby was sitting beside Bill Beutel at the time on the anchor desk at Eyewitness News. "Local news was like the Instagram of the time," Sam Champion described.

