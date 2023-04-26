FDNY EMT among victims remembered in Bronx DA's Tribute to Crime Victims

The family of slain EMT Yadira Arroyo was among many victims who attended the Bronx DA's Tribute to Crime Victims. Anthony Carlo has the story.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- "I promised that to them 6 years ago... That we would get justice for them. It was slow and long but we got it."

Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark made that promise to Yadira Arroyo's family when she was murdered on the job in 2017.

Arroyo was an FDNY EMT, she was mowed down by the man who stole her ambulance.

Jose Gonzalez, 31, was found guilty of first-degree murder.

"You never expect a loved one, a family member, is going to die the way she did. It was tragic," said Ali Acevedo-Hernandez, Arroyo's aunt.

Arroyo's killer is set to be sentenced on Wednesday.

Her family was one of several in attendance at the Bronx DA's Tribute to Crime Victims on Tuesday night.

The theme of this year's Crime Victim's Rights Week is to encourage victims to lift their voices.

Some families are still fighting to achieve justice. Others, like Arroyo's family, are on the brink of it.

