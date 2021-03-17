Society

Slain EMT Yadira Arroyo honored at vigil 4 years after she was killed

By
BRONX, New York (WABC) -- There was an emotional show of support Tuesday night for the family and friends of an EMT who was killed on the job four years ago.

Hearts were heavy at the corner of White Plains Road and Watson Avenue in the Bronx Tuesday night.

Loved ones gathered to remember Yadira Arroyo, an EMT with the New York Fire Department and mother of five who was struck and killed by her own ambulance four years ago.

"I want people to know that Yadir hasn't been forgotten," Arroyo's aunt Ali Hernandez said.

RELATED | Brother of murdered EMT Yadira Arroyo graduates, will wear sister's badge number
EMBED More News Videos

Lauren Glassberg reports on the brother of murdered Bronx EMT Yadira Arroyo graduating from the FDNY EMS Academy.



Police say Jose Gonzalez stole the ambulance while Arroyo and her partner Monique Williams were responding to a call.
EMBED More News Videos

Jose Gonzalez pleaded not guilty when he was indicted on first-degree murder charges in the death of Yadira Arroyo.



Gonzalez reversed and ended up mowing Arroyo down, then dragged her along the road as he drove off.

He was charged with murder among other offenses. His trial is at a standstill while experts determine his level of competence.

"I am hoping and praying that this man will never see the streets again," Local 2507 President Oren Barzilay said.

In a statement, the Bronx County District Attorney Darcel Clark said in part, "we continue to work for justice for Yadira Arroyo and her family."
A tearful Williams tells Eyewitness News off camera, she retired from the department as the loss of her partner was too hard to bare.

The Union President tells Eyewitness News, that EMTs need protective gear and more training to deal with people with mental illnesses.

"Not much training other than to recognize that there is a problem," Barzilay said. "That's why the city wants to go the route of putting a social worker with us now. Our EMTs are under constant assault."

Arroyo's children say they'll never forget the attack against their mother.

They take comfort knowing the light Arroyo brought to this world will live on.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citybronxfdnyvigilemt yadira arroyoemt
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Biden: Cuomo should resign if allegations confirmed
Child killed, mother injured after dog attack in NJ
Georgia massage parlor shootings leave 8 dead; man captured
Tiger Woods out of hospital, recovering at home after crash
NYC looks to decriminalize sex work, Queens to dismiss 700 cases
Peeps back in production in after pandemic shutdown
Debt collectors can seize new stimulus checks
Show More
2 killed in fireworks explosion in SoCal neighborhood
The Countdown: Calls continue for Cuomo to resign, Biden showcases stimulus package
NYC shootings on rise after latest gunfire at seafood restaurant
3 dead, including child, after plane crashes into car in Fla.
Stony Brook women's team heads to first ever NCAA tournament
More TOP STORIES News