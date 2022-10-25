Yeshiva to pay $8M for fraud, using fed funding meant for children

The Central United Talmudical Academy in Brooklyn is charged with funneling money meant to feed needy children into its own pockets.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A major New York City Yeshiva admitted to defrauding the federal government of millions of dollars.

The Central United Talmudical Academy in Williamsburg, Brooklyn was charged with funneling money meant to feed needy children into its own pockets.

The school has agreed to pay $5 million in penalties, in addition to the already more than $3 million they must pay in restitutions for that and other violations.

