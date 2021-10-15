Woman caught on camera dousing Yeshiva with gasoline, lighting it on fire in Brooklyn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11117275" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The New York Islanders have drafted their third "Puppy with a Purpose," and they want your help finding a name.

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for a woman who was caught on camera lighting a Jewish school on fire.It happened on Thursday at 7:27 p.m. at the Yeshiva of Flatbush on Avenue J.The woman can be seen dressed all in black and carrying a red gasoline can.Police say she walked up to the Yeshiva, doused the area in gasoline, and lit it on fire.A security guard inside the school saw what was going on and he was able to put out the fire with water.He immediately called police who are now investigating this incident as a hate crime.The woman is described as approximately 5'4" tall, with an average build, dark hair and wearing all dark-colored clothing, black shoes, and carrying a red gasoline canister.Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------