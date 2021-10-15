Woman caught on camera dousing Yeshiva with gasoline, lighting it on fire in Brooklyn

By Diana Rocco, Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Search for woman caught on camera trying to set fire to Yeshiva in Brooklyn

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn are searching for a woman who was caught on camera lighting a Jewish school on fire.

It happened on Thursday at 7:27 p.m. at the Yeshiva of Flatbush on Avenue J.

The woman can be seen dressed all in black and carrying a red gasoline can.

Police say she walked up to the Yeshiva, doused the area in gasoline, and lit it on fire.

A security guard inside the school saw what was going on and he was able to put out the fire with water.

He immediately called police who are now investigating this incident as a hate crime.

The woman is described as approximately 5'4" tall, with an average build, dark hair and wearing all dark-colored clothing, black shoes, and carrying a red gasoline canister.



Fortunately, no one was injured in this incident.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

MORE NEWS | Name that pooch: New York Islanders adopt 3rd 'Puppy with a Purpose'
EMBED More News Videos

The New York Islanders have drafted their third "Puppy with a Purpose," and they want your help finding a name.



----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
flatbushbrooklynnew york cityhate crimeanti semitismhate crime investigationjewisharsonarson investigationsurveillance video
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Bill Clinton hospitalized in California
Teen gets 9 years to life in murder of Barnard student Tessa Majors
AccuWeather: Warm and humid
FDA panel to discuss J&J COVID booster, mixing vaccines
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to campaign with NJ Gov. Phil Murphy
Legionnaires' outbreak reported on Long Island
Brooklyn community center hopes to be refuge from violence
Show More
Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison for murder of Susan Berman
Sanitation supervisor digs deep to find discarded family photographs
Cab driver shot twice, found dead in parking lot of NY catering hall
Giants legend calls 7 On Your Side to help tackle storage frustration
Long Island student COVID infection rate highest in New York State
More TOP STORIES News