At least 13 firefighters injured battling blaze at Yonkers apartment building on Christmas

YONKERS, New York (WABC) -- More than a dozen firefighters were injured trying to put out a massive blaze at an apartment building in Yonkers on Christmas night.Authorities say the fire was first reported around 11:10 p.m. at a four-story apartment building at 81 Elliot Avenue.Crews arrived to find heavy fire in the back of the building.Citizen App video captured flames shooting from the apartment building.Several nearby buildings were also threatened by the fire, but crews were able to contain the fire to just the original building.However, fire officials say that building, which contains 10 apartments, was completely destroyed.Luckily, there were no injuries to residents, and everyone got out safe.About 13 firefighters were treated for injuries, but they're all considered non-life-threatening.Crews are still working to prevent any rekindling.----------