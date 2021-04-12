reopen ny

Reopen NY: Yonkers schools expand in-person learning

By Eyewitness News
Students return to in-person classes 4 days a week in Yonkers

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- Starting today, the number of days for in-person learning expanded in Yonkers Public Schools.

After an outcry from parents, the school board voted unanimously to send kids back to school 4 days a week.

Students who opt in will learn from home on Wednesdays only.

This is the state's fourth largest school district, with 25,000 students.

Nearly 50% of students have returned to class, and more are expected to opt in over the coming months.

Those who want to continue learning remotely can still do so, of course.

The transition is designed to ensure the health and safety of every individual in school buildings,



Bus capacity is limited at 50%, with school auditoriums abiding by CDC guidelines that require students will remain 3 feet apart.



Desktop barriers are in place when social distancing is not possible.

Wednesday will be a deep cleaning day in the district.

Also headed back today, students in Newark, New Jersey. Those students are returning after a year.

Kori Gauthier, a freshman at LSU, has not been seen since Wednesday, April 7, 2021. Her car was found on a bridge in Baton Rouge, La., after being hit by another vehicle.



