Reopen NY: Yonkers schools expand in-person learning

After an outcry from parents, the school board voted unanimously to send kids back to school 4 days a week.
Students who opt in will learn from home on Wednesdays only.
This is the state's fourth largest school district, with 25,000 students.
Nearly 50% of students have returned to class, and more are expected to opt in over the coming months.
Those who want to continue learning remotely can still do so, of course.
Bus capacity is limited at 50%, with school auditoriums abiding by CDC guidelines that require students will remain 3 feet apart.
Desktop barriers are in place when social distancing is not possible.
Wednesday will be a deep cleaning day in the district.
Also headed back today, students in Newark, New Jersey. Those students are returning after a year.
