Yorkshire Terrier puppy stolen from Long Island home; Suspect on the run

WEST BABYLON, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a woman who stole a puppy in Suffolk County.A Yorkshire Terrier named Loli was stolen from the front yard of her family's home in West Babylon.Police say on Monday, October 18, a woman in a light-colored SUV took the dog from the home on Third Street around 9:15 a.m.The terrier is three to six months old.She has half a tail, and she is micro-chipped.Anyone who has seen the puppy or the suspect's car is asked to give Suffolk County Police a call.They are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.----------