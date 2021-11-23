Pets & Animals

Yorkshire Terrier puppy stolen from Long Island home; Suspect on the run

By Eyewitness News
Yorkshire Terrier puppy stolen from Long Island home

WEST BABYLON, New York (WABC) -- Police are searching for a woman who stole a puppy in Suffolk County.

A Yorkshire Terrier named Loli was stolen from the front yard of her family's home in West Babylon.

Police say on Monday, October 18, a woman in a light-colored SUV took the dog from the home on Third Street around 9:15 a.m.

The terrier is three to six months old.

She has half a tail, and she is micro-chipped.

Anyone who has seen the puppy or the suspect's car is asked to give Suffolk County Police a call.

They are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.


