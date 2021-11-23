Yorkshire Terrier puppy stolen from Long Island home; Suspect on the run

A Yorkshire Terrier named Loli was stolen from the front yard of her family's home in West Babylon.
Police say on Monday, October 18, a woman in a light-colored SUV took the dog from the home on Third Street around 9:15 a.m.
The terrier is three to six months old.
She has half a tail, and she is micro-chipped.
Anyone who has seen the puppy or the suspect's car is asked to give Suffolk County Police a call.
They are offering a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.
