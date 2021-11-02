Podcasting NYC mom launching book series, publishing company 'Zibby Books'

She sure has come a long way since we first introduced her to you in 2019.
Her new book, "Moms Don't Have Time to Have Kids" out now, is her second collection of essays.
When Owens hosted a recent talk with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and her co-author Louise Penny, it was only the latest indication of Owens' growing power in publishing. She appears regularly on ABC's "Good Morning America" to recommend books, but most of her influence stems from her podcast.
"Moms Don't Have Time to Read Books" begat The Zibby Awards -- and the next logical step is Zibby Books.
"There were just so many people whose stories would make amazing books," Owens explains while we are seated in her Park Avenue apartment. "I just kept going to people and saying, 'You should write a book!' And, instead of just sending them on their way, I wanted to be a part of it. I wanted to help them more."
She grew up loving to read and believing that authors were rock stars.
"I used to write letters to authors, fan mail, when I was a little kid," she said.
Zibby Books promises to give writers a bigger share of the profits from their books and a greater say in how their work is sold.
"It's like taking different ingredients to make the perfect cookie," the mom of four said.
Her partner in the new venture, Editor-in-Chief Leigh Newman, is a publishing veteran.
An their secret weapon? Moms like themselves.
"We have women, hundreds of women, who have signed up to help us sell our books," Owens said.
This small army will volunteer to make a difference by staging events in their communities and making sure their local bookstores know about Zibby Book titles.
Her large apartment on the Upper East Side shared with her husband, film producer Kyle Owens, now becomes a launching pad for a move towards greater democracy in publishing.
"It won't always work," she said. "I'm sure I'll make a lot of mistakes, and the team will try things that might not work, but then we can just try something else. But I just had to try."
For those writing their first books, the new company has developed a unique mentoring system that will air the newcomers with established authors, and the company's profit-sharing system allows everyone who works at Zibby Books to benefit from any hits the company might have.
It's a labor of love from a mom determined to share the wealth.
