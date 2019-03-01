1 dead, 1 injured in East Harlem high rise fire, officials say

Flames broke out before 10:30 a.m. Friday at an apartment in the Wilson Houses on East 105th Street in Harlem.
Video from the scene shows firefighters working next to a charred window frame with a busted out window.
(East Harlem, Manhattan) Developing: One Injured in Fire on Third Floor — https://t.co/yW8SnKBt3z pic.twitter.com/dhLgsvt0T1— Citizen NYC (@CitizenApp_NYC) March 1, 2019
Officials said a 62-year-old man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene. A 93-year-old woman suffered a minor injury. The identities of the victims have not been released.
The fire appears to have originated on the building's third floor. It was placed under control around 11:00 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts