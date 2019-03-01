apartment fire

1 dead, 1 injured in East Harlem high rise fire, officials say

By Eyewitness News
Updated 14 minutes ago
EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person is dead and another was injured when a fire broke out in a Manhattan high rise, officials said.

Flames broke out before 10:30 a.m. Friday at an apartment in the Wilson Houses on East 105th Street in Harlem.

Video from the scene shows firefighters working next to a charred window frame with a busted out window.



Officials said a 62-year-old man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene. A 93-year-old woman suffered a minor injury. The identities of the victims have not been released.

The fire appears to have originated on the building's third floor. It was placed under control around 11:00 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

