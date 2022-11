African Diaspora International Film Festival celebrates 30 years, 'Woodstock of House' screened

We welcome back to "Here and Now" ADIFF co-founder Diarah N'Daw-Spech, who is joined by Rodrick Wimberly, director of "The Woodstock of House," which will be screened at the festival on Nov. 25.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Since 1993, the African Diaspora International Film Festival has made it its mission to present films from people of diverse races, nationalities and backgrounds to people of diverse races, nationalities and backgrounds.

