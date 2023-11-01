Sanitation worker recounts running NYC marathon right after working extra 12-hour overnight shift

Kemberly Richardson has more on one runner's dedication to running the marathon and his work.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Chris Di Niso is one of New York City's strongest, a sanitation worker, who will make their way through the five boroughs on Marathon Sunday.

Born and raised on Staten Island, Chris is a veteran of the TCS New York City Marathon.

"It's nice to get to see a lot of Staten Island while I'm out there, "Di Niso said.

This will be their eighth race, but they say one particular year stands out.

"Everyone at work thinks I am crazy but it's the only way to do it right, so I did it, "Di Niso said.

In 2021, they were short-staffed at work because of the pandemic so Chris picked up an extra shift starting at 7 p.m. the night before the marathon.

"Straight from work, I caught the train, the ferry, ferry over to the bus, to the start of the village and I literally grabbed a bagel and tea and got into the crowd right before it closed and then I did the race," Di Niso said. "You get to mile 16 and you are tired and just like, 'I don't know if I can do this.'"

Now Chris runs about 2000 miles each year and along with their fiancé, Dawn, is passionate about getting more people involved with a sport they love.

Each Sunday, since 2016, they link up with other runners in Conference House Park on Staten Island for New York Road Runner's Open Run.

The community-based program offers free weekly runs and walks at 16 sites in the five boroughs and New Jersey."Thursdays I do five miles, Friday I do this, Sunday I am doing three, "Di Niso said.

Chris says the city's secret ingredient for making a great marathon location is the crowds.

"You'll get a high five from random people wherever you go, the whole crowd wants you to succeed, which is nice, it's a great feeling, definitely, "Di Niso said.

