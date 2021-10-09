missing children

3-year-old Texas boy found alive after going missing in woods 4 days ago

By Brhe Berry, Erica Simon, Roxie Bustamante
EMBED <>More Videos

3-year-old boy missing for 4 days found alive outside Plantersville

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas -- A 3-year-old boy who went missing in Texas four days ago has been found alive and safe, rescuers confirmed.

Christopher Ramirez was found by a landowner near Texas State Highway 249, outside of Magnolia in Montgomery County, said Tim Miller, founder and director of Texas EquuSearch, a search and rescue organization dedicated to searching for missing persons.

Ramirez was reunited with his mother and taken to Texas Children's Hospital to be evaluated. EquuSearch shared a photo of him shirtless in a car, being cradled by a woman, though did not provide further details.



The toddler was found around 11:45 a.m. local time and was dehydrated, Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell said.

He had said there was no evidence of foul play, and family members were not persons of interest.

According to authorities, Christopher was playing with a neighbor's dog in Plantersville on Wednesday while his mother unloaded groceries from her car. The boy then followed the dog into the woods. The dog returned but the toddler was gone.

SEE ALSO: Missing 3-year-old boy has been gone with no clear trace to follow

In the days following, hundreds of searchers combed the woods as investigators looked for leads related to his disappearance. The search involved multiple agencies and volunteer groups, including the FBI and Texas EquuSearch.



The boy's mother, Araceli Nunez, had pleaded with the public for help in finding her son.

"I am asking you all to please help and find my son. I don't know anything about him, and a lot of time has passed. I don't know what to do. Please everyone help me," she told reporters in Spanish at a press conference Thursday.

"I'm desperate and my heart has a hole in it. Please bring back my son, please help me," she said.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasmissing boysearch and rescuemissing childrenu.s. & worldmissing person
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING CHILDREN
Missing 3-year-old boy found after 3 days lost in Australian woods
Dad of missing 7-year-old never lost faith his son would be found
Missing 7-year-old boy found safe after frantic search
Search for missing 13-year-old with autism
TOP STORIES
Murder charge for father's girlfriend in 7-year-old's starvation death
NJ woman attacked, severely injured by mugger in NYC
AccuWeather: Cooler, cloudy and breezy
Woman shot while sitting in car at Long Island intersection
Biden clears way for Trump documents to be sent to Jan. 6 committee
Trump's DC hotel lost more than $70M during presidency, documents show
Woman gets jail time for Yellowstone grizzly encounter
Show More
Uptick reported in kids' rare COVID-related inflammatory syndrome
NYPD's 'Terror on Totten' haunted house opens in NYC
No civil rights charges in Jacob Blake shooting
Security guard stabbed during mask dispute inside Apple Store
COVID News: Virus has taken caregivers of 140,000 U.S. kids
More TOP STORIES News