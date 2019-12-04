4 hurt, including 1 firefighter, in 2-alarm house fire in Valley Stream

VALLEY STREAM, Nassau County (WABC) -- Four people, including one firefighter, were treated for injuries after a second-alarm house fire on Long Island.The blaze broke out inside a home on South Corona Avenue in Valley Stream just after 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.Firefighters arrived to find flames on the second and third floors.One firefighter was treated for second degree burns.Three residents were also treated. The extent of their injuries were not immediately known.Eyewitness News has learned a HAZMAT team was called to the scene after propane tanks were found in the basement of the home.Investigators are working to determine what sparked the blaze.----------