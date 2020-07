Where to find fireworks and 4th of July events and what got canceled

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The annual Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks display will go on in New York City, but there will be some changes due to the coronavirus pandemic There will be a series of 5-minute shows in each of the five boroughs starting on Monday, June 29.However, the sites of those fireworks will not be announced beforehand in order to avoid crowds from gathering.The smaller displays will then culminate with a grand finale on July 4, which will be televised.And while COVID-19 has canceled many Independence Day celebrations throughout the tri-state area, you may still be able to catch fireworks or July 4 events happening in a town or city near you.ManhattanMacy's 4th of July Firework SpectacularDate: July 4For more information, visit Macys.com/fireworks (listed by county)Fairfield CountyBridgeportNo infoDarienCancelledFairfieldCancelledGreenwichCancelledNorwalkCancelledStamfordNo infoStratfordCancelledWestportCancelledHartford CountyGreater HartfordCancelledWindsorCancelledLitchfield CountyNew MilfordCancelledTorringtonNo infoNew Haven CountyMadisonNo infoMiddleburyNo infoNew HavenNo infoOrangeCancelledWaterburyDate: July 5Time: 9:15 p.m.Location: Brass Mill CenterDutchess CountyAmenia, Fishkill and RhinebeckEvent: Dutchess County Goes Renegade Fireworks DisplayDate: July 4Time: Gates open 7:30 p.m., display will begin 9:30 p.m.Where: 3 separate drive-in locations:Dutchess StadiumDutchess County FairgroundsSilo Ridge Field Club Equestrian CenterMore info: www.dutchessny.gov/ Rockland CountyClarkstownCancelledHaverstrawCancelledWestchester County and Hudson CountyRyeCancelledBrewsterCancelledNyackNo infoCornwallFireworks cancelledEvent: Festivities will be presented virtually through website. Drive-by parade of emergency vehicles will take place in the evening.More info: www.cornwall4th.org/ Greenwood LakeNo InfoKatonahCancelledYonkersNo InfoHighland FallsCancelledValhallaNo InfoKentNo infoMamaroneckCancelledNewburghNo infoPeekskillCancelledPort ChesterCancelledTuckahoeCancelledScarsdaleCancelledSleepy HollowCancelledWest PointNo infoWhite PlainsCancelledNassau CountyEast MeadowCancelledEast HillsCancelledMassapequa ParkCancelledJones BeachCancelledGlen CoveCancelledValley StreamNo infoOyster BayCancelledHempsteadEvent: Concert followed by fireworksDate: June 27Time: 7:30 p.m.Location: Town Park at Point LookoutDetails: Event will be drive-in onlyRockville CentreCancelledSuffolk CountyOakdaleCancelledSouthamptonDate: July 3Time: 9:15 p.m.Location: Shinnecock BayRiverheadCancelledSag HarborCancelledEast NorthportCancelledNorth SeaNo infoWesthampton BeachNo infoOrientCancelledMontaukCancelledAsharoken BeachCancelledBald HillNo infoGreenportNo infoShelter IslandCancelledBergen CountyAllendalePostponed to a tentative date of Sept. 12East RutherfordDate: Rescheduled to July 23 through Aug. 9Location: State Fair MeadowlandsEdgewaterNo infoFair LawnCancelledHackensackCancelledLyndhurstCancelledMaywoodCancelledOradellNo infoParamusPostponed till further noticeRidgewoodCancelledRutherfordNo infoTenaflyNo infoSaddle BrookCancelledCape May CountyOcean CityCancelledEssex CountyBelleville TownshipCancelledBloomfield TownshipTentatively postponed until Sept. 12Location: Foley FieldCedar GroveDate: July 2Rain Date: July 3Time: DuskLocation: Panther ParkDetails: No one will be permitted on the turf field. Everyone is asked to stay in their vehicles.More info: cedargrovenj.org/ Cedar BrookNo infoEast OrangeCancelledFairfieldNo infoLivingstonCancelledMaplewoodCancelledMillburn- Short HillsCancelledMontclairCancelledNutleyCancelledVeronaCancelledWest CaldwellCancelledWest OrangeCancelledHudson CountyJersey CityCancelledKearnyCancelledHunterdon CountyCalifonNo infoFlemingtonCancelledLambertvilleNo infoMiddlesex CountyCarteretCancelledCranburyCancelledEast BrunswickCancelledEdisonNo infoHighland ParkCancelledNew BrunswickCancelledPerth AmboyCancelledPiscatawayPostponed, date TBDSayrevilleNo infoSouth BrunswickCancelledWoodbridge TownshipCancelledMonmouth CountyAberdeen TownshipCancelledAsbury ParkCancelledAtlantic HighlandsCancelledBradley BeachDate: July 3Rain Date: July 5Time: 9:00 p.m.Location: BeachfrontMore info: www.bradleybeachnj.gov/ FreeholdCancelledHazlet TownshipCancelledKeansburgCancelledLong BranchCancelledMatawanCancelledOcean TownshipDate: July 3Time: DuskLocation: Joe Palaia ParkRed BankEvent: Hackensack Meridian Fireworks ShowDate: July 3Location: Riverview Medical CenterUnion BeachCancelledMorris CountyChatham BoroughCancelledDenvilleCancelledDoverCancelledEast HanoverCancelledFlorham ParkEvent: Car ParadeDate: July 4Details: Picnic and fireworks canceled but there will be a modified car parade through the municipal complex with firetrucks, police cars and residents' vehicles.More info: www.fpjuly4th.com/ Hanover TownshipCancelledLake HopatcongCancelledMountain LakesNo infoParsippany-Troy HillsNo infoPequannockNo infoRandolph TownshipCancelledOcean CountyBarnegat TownshipCancelledBeach HavenCancelledBrick TownshipUnlikely as of 6/22/20LakehurstCancelledLavalletteEvent: Patriotic Bike ParadeDate: July 4Time: 9 a.m.Location: Philadelphia Ave & OceanfrontDetails: Patriotic Bike Parade was still on the municipal events schedule as of June 11, with advisory that it's subject to cancellation.More info: www.lavallette.org/townevents Ocean GateEvent: July 4th ParadeDate: July 4Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Location: Route will start at Adrian Hall and continue to Wildwood Avenue beachfrontPoint Peasant BeachDate: July 4Time: DuskLocation: Jenkinson's Boardwalk and Beach, 300 Ocean Ave.Seaside HeightsNo infoToms RiverDate: July 4Time: 9 p.m.Location: Shelter Cove BeachMore info: www.tomsriveronline.com/ TuckertonCancelledPassaic CountyCliftonPostponed tentatively to Sept. 5Location: Clifton CommonsPatersonNo infoSomerset CountyBridgewaterCancelledFranklin TownshipNo infoHillsboroughCancelledMontgomery TownshipCancelledNorth PlainfieldNo infoSussex CountyAugustaNo infoVernon TownshipCancelledClarkDate: Rescheduled to Sept. 6Location: Arthur L. Johnson High SchoolCranfordCancelledElizabethNo infoKenilworthNo infoNew ProvidenceDate: July 3Rain Date: July 5Time: 9:30 p.m.Location: South Street*As of 6/22/20PlainfieldCancelledRahwayCancelledRoselle ParkNo infoSpringfieldCancelledSummitCancelledUnion TownshipEvent: Fourth of July Drive-In Movies, residents onlyDate: July 3-5Time: 8:30 p.m.Location: Biertuempfel Park, 1300 Winslow Ave.AllamuchyNo infoBlairstownCancelled----------