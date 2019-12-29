5 stabbed during Hanukkah celebration at rabbi's home in Rockland County, police say

MONSEY, New York (WABC) -- Five people have been stabbed at a Hanukkah celebration at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Rockland County, police say.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council (OJPAC) says the victims were stabbed shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday at the home on 47 Forshay Road in Monsey.

The suspect, whose face was mostly covered during the attacks, is now in custody in Harlem, according to the Ramapo Police Department.



The rabbi's home is next door to his congregation.

All of the victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

EMBED More News Videos

Five people were stabbed at the home of a Hasidic rabbi in Monsey.



New York Governor Andrew Cuomo directed the State Police hate crimes task force to immediately investigate the incident.

"I am horrified by the stabbing of multiple people at a synagogue in Rockland County tonight - the latest in a string of attacks against members of the Jewish community in New York this week. On behalf of the family of New York, my heart goes out to the victims and I am praying for their full recovery," he said in a written statement. "Let me be clear: anti-Semitism and bigotry of any kind are repugnant to our values of inclusion and diversity and we have absolutely zero tolerance for such acts of hate. In New York we will always stand up and say with one voice to anyone who wishes to divide and spread fear: you do not represent New York and your actions will not go unpunished."

NYPD Counterterrorism said they were closely monitoring the stabbings.



The stabbings come after the NYPD said they were stepping up patrols due to an uptick in anti-Semitic incidents.

