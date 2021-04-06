New video shows NYC hate crime suspect who punched Asian store worker

Police say the surveillance video shows the suspect who punched a store employee in the face.
It happened Saturday at the 7-Eleven store on 8th Avenue and 39th Street.
RELATED: Asian 7-Eleven worker punched in face in Manhattan; hate crime investigation underway
According to police, before the suspect punched the worker, he yelled, "You Chinese (expletive)!" and then ran off.
The victim suffered bruising and a small cut to his left eye. He refused medical attention.
The assault is being investigated as a hate crime by the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force.
It's the latest in a rash of attacks in New York City and across the country against people of Asian descent.
According to police, there have been at least 33 anti-Asian hate crimes in New York City already this year.
In one, last Tuesday, police say a man yelled anti-Asian slurs at a 44-year-old woman and her three children, spitting at her and kicking her cellphone off a subway train.
MORE NEWS: 2 dead in truck crash that shut down part of Long Island Expressway for 8 hours
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip